Adepoju: Form doesn't matter for Barcelona and Real Madrid in El Clasico

The visiting Spanish giants are looking to bounce back to winning ways at Camp Nou after losing their recent league fixtures

Former midfielder Mutiu Adepoju believes the Blancos and stand an equal chance in El Clasico on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side go to Camp Nou on the back of two straight losses – a 3-2 defeat to in the and a 1-0 loss to newly-promoted Cadiz in their last outing.

Barcelona, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 loss against in a league game last Saturday but they recovered with a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros in their first Champions League match this season.

More teams

Ahead of Saturday’s encounter at Camp Nou, Adepoju predicts a tough outing which would be decided regardless of their previous results.

“El Clasico is another game entirely and the form of both teams doesn't matter,” Adepoju told Goal . “It is unfortunate that Real Madrid lost their last two games but El Clasico is always a keenly contested match.

“Although Barcelona won their Champions League match during the week, they lost their last league game too so it does not matter. It does not matter who is in winning form.”

Zidane is reportedly under-fire at Real Madrid after back-to-back defeats, but Adepoju who spent three years at the Santiago Bernabeu, thinks a win on Saturday might ease the pressure at the helm.

“He shouldn't be [under pressure] but looking at the way things are at the moment with the kind of board at Real Madrid, even at Barcelona if you lose games consecutively, there would be questions and there might be pressure,” he continued.

Article continues below

“It could be that Zidane's job will be under pressure with this game.

“Every game is a new opportunity, and this kind of game is one that can revive the team. If they win it, it will down the tension and make people believe in them. Definitely, if they win, the pressure will be reduced.”

Real Madrid are third in the La Liga table with 10 points after five matches while Barcelona are 10th with seven points with four games.