Ademola Lookman: Leicester City sign winger from RB Leipzig

The Super Eagles prospect will represent Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes in the 2021-22 campaign after moving from the Bundesliga

Leicester City have announced the signing of Nigeria prospect Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig on loan.

Following his inability to tie down a regular place in the Bundesliga outfit’s first team, the former England youth international was shipped to Fulham for the 2020-21 campaign.

This season, however, he will feature for the King Power Stadium outfit who will be participating in the Europa League this season.

“Talented winger Ademola Lookman has joined Leicester City on loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, subject to Premier League approval,” a statement from the Foxes website read.

“The 23-year-old made 35 appearances for Fulham in the Premier League last term, during a season-long loan spell, and has played for England at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level.”

During Lookman’s loan spell at the Craven Cottage, he made 35 appearances for Scott Parker’s men in all competitions, scoring four goals, with his first coming versus Sheffield United in October.

In his first interview, the 23-year-old expressed his delight in teaming up with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“Most definitely, I’m delighted to be here,” the former Everton winger told LCFC TV.

“It’s a great honour to be at such a big and amazing club with such a huge history and a quality group of players.

“The facilities are incredible. It’s pretty mind-blowing and I just can’t wait to get to work here. I think the environment is very important for a player, so this is the right environment for me to work hard every single day and to help my craft be even better.

“I’m very, very excited to see the fans and to be in the stadium with a lot of fans. I’m just looking forward to playing out there with my new teammates and doing the best I can and hopefully getting lots of goals and assists for the team. I’ll try to help the team in any way.”

Article continues below

Lookman, who is eligible to feature for Nigeria at the international level, becomes the sixth African at Leicester after Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria), Patson Daka (Zambia), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria), Daniel Amartey (Ghana), and Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

Barring any obstacles, he could make his debut for the Foxes who square up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on September 11.

The East Midlands-based outfit are eighth on the log after accruing six points from three matches played so far in the ongoing season.