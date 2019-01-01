Adel Amrouche: Former Harambee Stars coach not job-hunting in Kenya
Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has dismissed reports he is in the country to secure a job.
Amrouche, who helped Kenya to clinch the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, was spotted at Ruaraka Grounds watching the friendly match between Tusker and Ulinzi Stars, which the former won 2-1.
Considering Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay left the club to attend to ‘personal matters’ in Turkey, many felt the presence of Amrouche in Kenya was aimed at securing a job with the Kenyan champions.
“I am not looking after a job, I am enjoying my return to Kenya and taking it easy,” Amrouche told Goal in an interview.
“People know I always do a good job and I already have contacts not only in Africa but as far as China. I am now in a good mood and flexible and I am looking at coaching a national team and not a club.”
The Algerian-born Belgian, who was named Kenyan coach in February 2013, says he was visiting the country to check on his friends.
“I have come to visit my family and friends. I am not anticipating to work in Kenya now, I have big projects outside the country," he added.
When asked to give his views on the Harambee Stars’ display at the Africa Cup of Nations, Amrouche noted: “I can’t give my opinion because I have respect for people in office now.
“I wish them all the best, the head coach and the technical bench. Let me enjoy Ugali and Samaki mixed with pepper, I was very happy since people recognised me and was well received from the airport.”
After losing his job in Kenya, the Belgian lodged a claim with Fifa’s Player Status Committee on March 4, 2016, demanding Sh132 million and an additional Sh5 million compensation for wrongful dismissal by the Football Kenya Federation.