Adel Amrouche: Former Harambee Stars coach not job-hunting in Kenya

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche refutes claims he is in the country to get a new job

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has dismissed reports he is in the country to secure a job.

Amrouche, who helped to clinch the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, was spotted at Ruaraka Grounds watching the friendly match between and , which the former won 2-1.

Considering coach Hassan Oktay left the club to attend to ‘personal matters’ in , many felt the presence of Amrouche in Kenya was aimed at securing a job with the Kenyan champions.

“I am not looking after a job, I am enjoying my return to Kenya and taking it easy,” Amrouche told Goal in an interview.

“People know I always do a good job and I already have contacts not only in Africa but as far as . I am now in a good mood and flexible and I am looking at coaching a national team and not a club.”

The Algerian-born Belgian, who was named Kenyan coach in February 2013, says he was visiting the country to check on his friends.

“I have come to visit my family and friends. I am not anticipating to work in Kenya now, I have big projects outside the country," he added.

Article continues below

When asked to give his views on the Harambee Stars’ display at the , Amrouche noted: “I can’t give my opinion because I have respect for people in office now.

“I wish them all the best, the head coach and the technical bench. Let me enjoy Ugali and Samaki mixed with pepper, I was very happy since people recognised me and was well received from the airport.”

After losing his job in Kenya, the Belgian lodged a claim with Fifa’s Player Status Committee on March 4, 2016, demanding Sh132 million and an additional Sh5 million compensation for wrongful dismissal by the Football Kenya Federation.