Adeboyejo on target for Oduor’s Barnsley in heavy defeat to Fulham

DR Congo ace Neeskens Kebana was among the scorers as Fulham recorded a 4-1 Championship victory over Clarke Oduor’s Barnsley whose consolation came from Nigerian striker Victor Adeboyejo.





Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson were the other scorers in Saturday’s matchday 18 tie at Craven Cottage.





Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Jean-Michael Seri and Nigeria prospect Joshua Onomah were in action for the winning side.





Their 13th triumph of the season, Fulham lead the Championship table in their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League while Barnsley, having now lost 11 times, sit second from bottom.





The Cottagers broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Mitrovic found space to head home from Kenny Tete’s delivery from wide. It was the Serbian striker’s 21st goal of the campaign.





Ten minutes later, Carvalho doubled the score for the hosts, planting the ball at the back of the net following a neat one-two with Mitrovic.





After the break, Keebano, now with three league goals to his name this season, slotted home from close range after Harry Wilson cut inside to deliver a good ball.





Substitute Adeboyejo, on the pitch for just three minutes, pulled a goal back for the visitors but Wilson netted again for Fulham to restore their three-goal cushion.





Keebano played the full 90 minutes for the hosts but Onomah and Seri were 80th-minute introductions.





Kenya left-back Oduor, meanwhile, watched the entire action from the Barnsley bench.





Elsewhere in the Championship, former Cote d’Ivoire centre-back Sol Bamba scored in his own net as his Middlesbrough side and Millwall settled for a 1-1 draw at Riverside.





It was the defender’s 11th league appearance of the season for The Boro, whose starting team also featured Arsenal youth product of Nigerian descent Marc Bola.





Uche Ikpeazu, born to Nigerian and Ugandan parents in the UK, came on for the hosts in the second half but Cameroon midfielder James Lea Siliki was an unused substitute.





For Millwall, Nigeria target Sheyi Ojo was a 67th-minute substitute.





At Madejski Stadium, Ghana duo Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman; and Nigeria hopeful Ovie Ejaria each saw full-time action as Reading were held by Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw.





Nigerian attacker Tom Dele-Bashiru was a second-half substitute for Reading as was Cameroon left-back Gaetan Bong.