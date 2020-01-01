Adebayor: Ex-Arsenal star pens Olimpia farewell after contract termination

The former African Player of the Year has said goodbye to the Paraguayan club after parting ways mutually owing to the coronavirus pandemic

Emmanuel Adebayor has penned a profound goodbye to Olimpia after agreeing with the club to terminate his contract.

The 36-year-old made a surprise move to the Paraguayan top flight to reunite with former teammate Roque Santa Cruz.

However, he parted ways with the club just five months into his contract amid health fears inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

Adebayor who had after previously played in , , and throughout his career featured in four games across all competitions for the Asuncion based outfit with a goal.

His last game for Daniel Garnero’s men saw him sent off for a dangerous play against Defensa y Justicia in a Conmebol Libertadores fixture.

Following this recent development, the Togolese football great took to Instagram to say goodbye to Olimpia.

“Due to the pandemic; the club and I had to make some tough decisions,” Adebayor wrote on Instagram.

“We have come to a mutual agreement to terminate our contractual relationship. I would like to thank president Marco Trovato, the board of directors, coach Garnero, the coaching staff, the players, the fans, and the general public for the incredible welcome and the good times spent together.

“I will certainly hold on to my Yerba Mate and think of you people. I wish you all the best and pray the club and the city continues to prosper. Love you all.

Olimpia is Adebayor's 10th professional club since leaving his native Togo in 2001 to head to France, where he had spells at Metz and before joining Premier League outfit .

His time with Manchester City involved loans to and before heading to Tottenham Hotspurs permanently.

He later featured for , Istanbul BB and Kayserispor, with the forward scoring two goals in eight appearances during his brief stay with the latter.

On the international scene, he boasts of the most caps and goals for Togo, having featured 87 times while scoring 32 goals for his country. He featured in the Hawks’ World Cup appearance in 2006 as well as four outings.

has more than 2,000 cases of Covid-19 with 17 deaths and more than 1,000 recoveries.