Addo and Chawinga win quadruple as Jiangsu Suning lift Chinese Women's Super Cup title

The African duo played a crucial role in their side's triumph over last season's league winners to claim a fourth diadem on Sunday

Elizabeth Addo and Tabitha Chawinga were in fine form as Jiangsu Suning defeated Dalian Quanjian 2-0 in a Chinese Women's Super Cup encounter on Sunday.

The 2018 CWSL champions Dalian had defeated Chawinga's Jiangsu Suning 1-0 to clinch the Super Cup last year, but Sunday's win at Wuhan Stadium saw Jiangsu pay them back in their own coin.

Going into the match, Jiangsu had won a treble this season, which includes a Chinese Women's Super League title for the first time since 2009 and third overall.

After a goalless first half, Tang Jiali scored the opener from the penalty spot in the 64th minute before Chawinga won another penalty which Wan Ruyi scored six minutes from full-time to seal the win.​

Having earlier claimed a trio of titles, Ghana's Addo and Malawi's Chawinga continued their title-winning celebration this season with a fourth trophy with Jiangsu.

After wrapping up a memorable domestic season on a high, the African duo will shift focus on claiming their fifth crown in the maiden Asian Women's Club Championship in Yongin, South Korea.

