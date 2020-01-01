Adarabioyo’s Blackburn lose as Leeds United strengthen lead on Championship table

The Anglo-Nigerian was on parade as the men in Blue and Whites suffered their 15th defeat of the season at Ewood Park

Tosin Adarabioyo featured as lost 3-1 to in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 22-year-old centre-back was handed his 31st league appearance in the encounter but could not help his side to avoid defeat at Ewood Park.

Having lost against Athletic and Barnsley, Tony Mowbray’s men aimed to bounce back to winning ways in order to brighten their play-off hopes.

With only seven minutes into the encounter, Patrick Bamford opened the scoring for the visitors after benefitting from Mateusz Klich's assist.

Kalvin Phillips then doubled the lead five minutes before the half-time break, beating goalkeeper Christian Walton.

After the restart, Adam Armstrong reduced the deficit for the Ewood Park outfit before Klich wrapped up Leeds victory with his 53rd-minute strike.

Adarabioyo featured for the duration of the game and has now made 31 appearances across all competitions for the Blue and Whites.

The centre-back gave a good account of himself in the game despite the defeat as he had a 71% successful pass rate and struck one shot.

With the result, Blackburn dropped from their eighth position on the table to 11th after gathering 56 points from 41 games while Leeds extended their lead atop the log to four points.

The Anglo-Nigerian joined Blackburn last summer on loan from Premier League giants after his spell at West Bromwich Albion in 2018.

The centre-back has been delivering solid defensive performances, scooping a number of man-of-the match awards since his arrival at Ewood Park.

The 22-year-old defender will hope to help his side end their run of poor form when they face on Tuesday.

Adarabioyo, born in Manchester, has played for U16, U17, U18 and U19 but he is still eligible to feature for , the home country of his parents.