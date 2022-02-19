Semi Ajayi played the entire duration as West Bromwich Albion suffered a 2-0 defeat to Luton Town in Saturday's Championship game.

The Super Eagles centre-back made the most clearances (6) at Kenilworth Road but second-half goals from Cameron Jerome and Allan Campbell condemned them to their 10th league loss of the season.

Ajayi received a yellow card earlier in the encounter which made it his third caution so far this season.

West Brom are currently enduring a five-game winless run in all competitions and they occupy the 11th spot in the second division with 46 points after 32 matches.

The Baggies will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Middlesbrough for their next Championship match on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Tosin Adarabioyo's Fulham suffered a shocking 2-1 loss against Huddersfield Town.

Bobby Reid's 82nd-minute effort was not enough to inspire the Cottagers to avoid defeat after they conceded two first-half goals.

Saturday's defeat ended Fulham's seven-game unbeaten streak in the Championship but they sit top of the table with a six-point lead above second-placed AFC Bournemouth.

At the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Morocco's Ilias Chair was the hero for Queens Park Rangers as he rescued a 1-1 draw for them against Hull City.

Chair benefitted from an assist from Nigerian descent Moses Odubajo to cancel Marcus Forss' opener in the 75th minute.

Senegal goalkeeper Timothy Dieng was in action for QPR alongside Ghana's Albert Adomah.

QPR are fourth in the league table with 53 points after 32 games - five points adrift of the automatic promotion spot.