Luis Enrique makes shock Achraf Hakimi decision as PSG star sidelined ahead of Troyes clash

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Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that right-back Achraf Hakimi will be rested until the upcoming international break, missing the weekend clash against Troyes. Manager Luis Enrique continues his trend of rotating key players to keep the squad fresh for a demanding domestic schedule.

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Hakimi granted time away from action

Enrique is renowned for rotating his squad, and he has made another decisive move regarding his starting XI. The Spanish coach has opted to give key right-back Hakimi a well-deserved rest.

The Moroccan international will step away from club duties until the start of the next international break. As a result, he is officially ruled out of PSG's upcoming Ligue 1 encounter against Troyes on Saturday.

Hakimi has been a crucial part of the team this term, featuring in eight league matches and scoring three goals. However, Enrique is incredibly keen to manage his workload to prevent long-term fatigue.

Club release official statement on absence

The decision to sideline the Moroccan defender was not made solely by the manager. It was a calculated move agreed upon by the entire sporting hierarchy at the club to protect their star asset.

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PSG released an official update to clarify the situation and ensure there was no unwanted speculation surrounding the player's sudden absence from the matchday squad.

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The club's statement read: "In agreement with the coach and the Sporting Direction, Achraf Hakimi is benefiting from a rest period until the start of the international break."

Enrique considers his tactical replacement options

With Hakimi completely unavailable for the weekend clash, Enrique must find a temporary solution on the right side of his defence. The manager has a few intriguing options at his disposal to step into the role.

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Warren Zaire-Emery could be asked to fill in at right-back against Troyes. The versatile midfielder has already made nine league appearances this season and possesses the tactical intelligence to adapt to a defensive assignment.

Alternatively, Enrique could turn to the club's youth academy. Highly-rated 17-year-old David Boly, who has made one Ligue 1 appearance so far, is also in contention to start the match.

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Upcoming fixtures and international return dates

The Parisiens will look to secure three points against Troyes on Saturday without their star right-back. The Parisian outfit are eager to maintain their strong form in domestic competition and build momentum.

Following the weekend fixture, domestic football will pause for the international window. Hakimi is expected to link up with the Morocco national team for their upcoming fixtures, assuming he is selected for duty.