Share Follow GOAL on Google

Achraf Hakimi insisted Morocco left their image in the best possible light as the Court of Arbitration for Sport prepares to rule on the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal. Despite late reports of a potential delay, the Paris Saint-Germain defender remains focused on resting ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Roma.

Advertisement

Hakimi keeps his cool ahead of CAS verdict

Paris Saint-Germain right-back and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi struck a calm tone while awaiting the Court of Arbitration for Sport's final ruling on the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal. Scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, the verdict follows late afternoon reports of a potential delay after a last-minute complaint by Morocco.

Speaking calmly about the impending decision, Hakimi insisted he intends to rest at home and prepare for PSG's Champions League clash with Roma rather than dwell on the legal outcome. "It will be a quiet day, I'm going home to rest. Then someone will tell me the decision and that will be it. Then I'll go to sleep for tomorrow's match," Hakimi said.

Hakimi defends Morocco's conduct in the final

The 2025 AFCON final on home soil saw Morocco claim their second continental crown, though the match drew heavy controversy after CAF handed Hakimi a two-match suspension on 18 January 2026—with one game suspended for a year—for unsporting conduct involving Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's towels in the rain. Addressing the events of the final, Hakimi defended his actions and pointed to the behaviour of the opposition.

"The decision isn't easy. Everyone saw what happened on the pitch, everyone has their opinion, and I have mine. In football, you can't just walk off the pitch like that," Hakimi said. "I feel I did my job, the team is proud, and they've left Morocco with the best possible image. For me, for the fans, we have to remain proud of what we've done."

Advertisement Advertisement

Focus turns toward the next AFCON

Hakimi, who finished sixth in the 2025 Ballon d'Or and won the 2025 African Player of the Year award, emphasised that Morocco's squad remains united regardless of how CAS rules. Having represented his country across three World Cups and four AFCON tournaments, he stressed that attention must shift quickly toward future international commitments.

Related Topics

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 ROM

"We're waiting together. Whatever the decision, we have to be ready for the next AFCON, which is the most important one right now," Hakimi added.

Champions League duty awaits in Paris

With the CAS decision pending, Hakimi's immediate priority returns to club duties at the Parc des Princes as two-time defending Champions League holders PSG host Roma.

Advertisement

Having won five Ligue 1 titles and back-to-back European crowns in 2025 and 2026 with Paris, the 28-year-old defender aims to help Luis Enrique's side extend their 100 per cent start in Europe.