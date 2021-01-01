Achesa explains Sofapaka's FKF Premier League undoing against Gor Mahia

Batoto ba Mungu went down to the reigning champions in the last meeting which they hosted at their Wundanyi turf

Sofapaka assistant captain Titus Achesa has explained what their major undoing was during the 2-1 loss to Gor Mahia in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter on Thursday.

Sofapaka were defeated by K’Ogalo courtesy of goals from Tito Okello – who was later named the man of the match - and Alpha Onyango, who came on in the second half. According to Achesa, they were let down by a lack of concentration.

“Our last match against Gor Mahia was our undoing. We lost the encounter due to our very own mistake, we played well but we lost concentration at a crucial time and we got punished,” Achesa told the club’s website.

The midfielder added Batoto ba Mungu must ensure they turn things around going forward after they struggled since the season started.

“Definitely, Sofapaka is a big club, and [good] results are always expected week in week out. We haven’t had a good run of results and no doubt the pressure is on us to get the needed results,” he added.

“It has been a first-round filled with a lot of mixed results, we have a quality squad and we hoped for a strong start but that hasn’t been the case. Our position on the log isn’t a good one, we are a big club and we ought to be among the clubs topping the league standings.

“The season is far from the ending, the second round is just beginning and it’s a huge opportunity for us to make it right. We want to compete to the last day of the season thus we are going to fight for maximum points to the end.”

Achesa stated they must pick up a win during their next match against Nairobi City Stars on Monday in order to revive their ambitions for the season.

“We are well prepared for Monday’s duel, we have no option but to go for the points. We want to revive our season and that will only be realistic when we begin with a win on Monday,” he continued.

“We respect our opponents they have a good team but we want to get our season back on track thus we are going for a win.”

Head coach Ken Odhiambo will have Alex Imbusia back against Nairobi City Stars after he recovered from a foot injury.