AC Milan vs Udinese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Stefano Pioli's men begin their title defence after winning the Scudetto in May

AC Milan welcome Udinese to San Siro on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Serie A season.

Pioli will want to see Milan continue their hot streak from the end of last season that saw them claim six wins on the trot, helping them win the title after 11 long years. Divock Origi and Charles De Ketelaere have been brought in after Milan lost Franck Kessie to Barcelona, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out for a while due to knee surgery.

With Andrea Sottil at the helm, Udinese are working under their third manager in a matter of months, following Luca Gotti's sacking after the club finished 12th last season.

AC Milan vs Udinese date and kick-off time

Game AC Milan vs Udinese Date August 13, 2022 Kick-off 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

How to watch on AC Milan vs Udinese TV and live stream online

In the UK, AC Milan versus Udinese can be watched live on BT Sport 2 or streamed live on the BT Player. Viewers can sign up to a monthly pass on BT Sport for £25.

In the U.S., the game can be watched live on CBS Sports and it can be streamed live via Paramount+.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Player U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+

AC Milan squad and team news

Milan haven't signed a direct replacement for Frank Kessie, and with Sandro Tonali out injured, the holding midfield duties should be entrusted to Rade Krunic. Divock Origi, meanwhile, is doubtful, having just returned from injury.

Olivier Giroud is also set to miss out, with Ante Rebic expected to lead the line. New signing Charles De Ketelaere will hope to impress and his competitive debut should come from the bench.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Krunic; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Rebic

Goalkeepers Maignan, Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic

Udinese squad and team news

In Udinese's 2-1 Coppa Italia win over Feralpisalo in Sottil's first game in charge, a 3-5-2 formation was on display and it could remain that way.

The likes of full-back Destiny Udogie and Gerard Deulofeu are to be joined by new signings Jaka Bijol (CSKA Moscow) and Adam Masina (Watford), while Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah will be in competition for a starting spot.

Udinese possible XI: Silvestri; Becao, Perez, Nuytinck; Soppy, Pereyra, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Deulofeu, Success