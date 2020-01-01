AC Milan targeting 'best talent in the world' in January transfer market

The Serie A giants are back in contention, and they're hoping to stay there with a big winter window

executive Ivan Gazidis says that he expects the club to chase "the best talent in the world" in January as the Italian giants look to build on a strong start to the campaign.

Milan lead Serie A with 13 points through five games, inspired in no small part by six goals in three appearances from January addition Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

They currently sit two points ahead of second-place and four points ahead of reigning champions , who currently sit in fifth place.

Following several down years, Milan appear to be pushing towards a return to 's elite, as the club looks to finally compete for a Serie A crown once again.

And, with that in mind, Gazidis says that he expects the club to strengthen when the winter window opens, even if the coronavirus continues to impact the transfer market for teams all over the world.

"We are going through a positive moment, but the path is still long and challenging," he said. "The club has strong ownership behind it that has faith in the team.

"We have a clear strategy: to sign some of the best talent in the world and make them grow with us.

"The summer transfer window has just closed and we are very satisfied. The sports management, led by Paolo Maldini, is already preparing for the winter window and we are confident."

He added: "The world of football recognized, even before the coronavirus, that a more stable market would benefit everyone: clubs, players, agents and intermediaries.

"Personally, I have always been committed to bringing order and stability and I will continue to do so for the benefit of the world of football, both in Italy and internationally."

Gazidis announced that he would join AC Milan from in September 2018, eventually taking up his current role with the club that December.

He was tasked with rebuilding a fallen giant in Milan, with the club falling on hard times as several competitors rose to power.

As talks continue regarding a potential European Super League including the world's biggest clubs, Gazidis says that Milan are playing an "active role' in those dicsisions, although he doesn't approve of any break from domestic leagues.

"For over 10 years, speculation has been heard about the Super League, there are many reflections underway on the so-called Super League," he said.

"However, the main focus of the football world remains on the development of existing international competitions and there are no proposals that could lead to a break with the national leagues.

"Milan is playing an active role in all discussions on the development of football: our leadership and credibility make us influential and authoritative at the various discussion tables in Serie A, ECA, UEFA and FIFA."