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AC Milan have identified Napoli star Scott McTominay as a top transfer target after securing a highly lucrative kit deal with Adidas. The Rossoneri hope their new financial muscle and shared brand connections can help them secure the Scotland international amidst stalling contract negotiations.

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Milan eye blockbuster McTominay transfer

Milan are preparing to flex their newfound financial muscle in the transfer market. The Rossoneri have reportedly identified Napoli midfielder McTominay as a primary target for a future blockbuster move. This ambitious pursuit has been sparked by Milan agreeing to a highly lucrative new kit sponsorship deal with Adidas.

According to Quotidiano Nazionale, this massive financial boost will allow the club to pursue elite talent. The agreement is set to begin in 2028 and will last for a decade. It guarantees the historic Serie A club a staggering €50 million per season, opening the door for major squad investments.

The Adidas connection driving the interest

The massive influx of guaranteed cash is not the only factor pushing Milan towards the Scotland international. McTominay is currently one of the prominent testimonials for the German sportswear giant. This shared commercial connection with Adidas could provide Milan with a unique advantage in any future transfer battle.

The same report suggests this relationship places the Rossoneri in a highly privileged position to secure his signature. Having the financial backing to fund the move alongside a shared sponsor creates a perfect storm for the San Siro club.

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Contract standoff creates San Siro opportunity

While Milan plan their next move, Napoli are currently struggling to secure McTominay's long-term future. The midfielder is under contract at the Stadio Maradona until June 2028, but negotiations over a renewal have completely stalled.

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Reports confirms that the two parties remain far apart in their ongoing discussions. The player has reportedly requested a new contract worth €7 million per year to extend his stay in Naples.

TMW recently reported that meeting such lofty wage demands is viewed as highly unlikely for almost any Serie A club. However, Milan's new commercial power suddenly makes them a rare exception in Italy.

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What's next for McTominay?

Napoli must now decide whether to break their wage structure or risk losing one of their most influential players. The longer the contract standoff continues, the more vulnerable they become to outside offers.

Milan will continue to monitor the situation closely as their new Adidas era approaches. The Rossoneri know they have the financial tools to strike if Napoli decide to cash in on the midfielder. For now, McTominay remains focused on his current duties at the Stadio Maradona. However, his long-term future in the club is suddenly looking far less certain.