AC Milan sign Lucas Paqueta in €35m switch

The young Brazil international has completed his long-awaited move to San Siro from Flamengo, signing a five-year deal with the Serie A club

AC Milan have announced the signing of Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo for a reported fee of €35million (£31.4m/$40m)

The Brazil international has agreed to a five-year contract with the Rossoneri and will join up with his new team-mates when they resume training on Monday following Serie A's mid-season break.

Milan sporting director Leonardo confirmed last October that a deal had been agreed in principle with Flamengo, although they needed to wait until the January transfer window opened to finalise the move.

"AC Milan has today announced the acquisition of the registration rights of Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima (Paquetá) from Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (Flamengo)," Milan confirmed in a statement released on Friday.

"The Brazilian midfielder has signed a 5-year contract until June 30th, 2023.

"Born in Rio de Janeiro on August 27, 1997, Lucas Paquetá started his career as a footballer with Flamengo’s Youth Team and debuted on May 28, 2017 with the First Team against Clube Athlético Paranaense.

"With Flamengo he recorded 65 appearances scoring 13 goals and winning the Campeonato Carioca de Futebol 2017.

"He made his debut with the Brazilian National Team on September 5, 2018 in a 2-0 friendly victory against the USA."

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 32 Brasileirao appearances in 2018 as Flamengo finished second behind Palmeiras.

He will be officially presented as a Milan player on January 7, with the club confirming they plan to launch a new website and official Twitter account in Portuguese to accompany his arrival.