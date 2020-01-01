AC Milan chief Maldini won't rule out deal for Chelsea outcast Bakayoko

The 26-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions while on loan at San Siro during the 2018-19 campaign

technical director Paolo Maldini has kept the door open to a move for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, refusing to deny claims his side have moved for the Frenchman.

Bakayoko appears to be on his way out at Stamford Bridge, having spent the past two seasons on loan – first with Milan in 2018-19 and then with former club last season.

The 26-year-old originally joined Chelsea in 2017 in a £40 million ($52m) move from Monaco, but failed to live up to expectations in his debut season in the Premier League.

Milan have been rumoured to be keen on a permanent move for Bakayoko, a link that Maldini would not deny existed.

“We have many options,” Maldini told Sport Mediaset when asked about a bid for Bakayoko.

“We set out a list of priorities before the transfer market opened, so now we can proceed calmly. If we can improve the current squad, then we will.”

Last month Bakayoko, who has a contract at Chelsea through 2022, admitted he was open to a permanent return to San Siro.

"Everyone knows that Milan is in my heart and I have good memories," the French midfielder told Tuttomercatoweb.

"At the moment I'm a Chelsea player, then we'll see in football."

After his difficult opening season with Chelsea, Bakayoko regained his form at Milan in 2018-19, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

Bakayoko could be a part of a rebuilt Milan midfield in 2020-21, as Brescia star Sandro Tonali is closing in on a move after turning down interest from several other clubs.

The 20-year-old could have joined or , but Brescia president Massimo Cellino said the midfielder's head was turned by interest from the Rossoneri.

“As soon as Milan showed real interest, he did not want to listen to any other options. I also have a historically good rapport with Milan and we reached an agreement with Paolo Maldini quite quickly," Cellino told Top Calcio 24.

“We also had interest from Barcelona and Manchester United, but the lad is in love with Milan and went crazy once he heard of their offer, because he supports them.”