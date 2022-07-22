AC Milan and PUMA bring it back to 1963 with their iconic white 2022-23 away kit

The new kit will make its debut when AC Milan take on Zalaegerszegi TE in Hungary on July 23

Serie A champions AC Milan and PUMA come together once again to unveil the brand new 2022-23 away kit, inspired by the Rossoneri's seven champions league titles and iconic white kits.

Synonymous with the club's biggest titles and finals, the all-white away kit holds its icon status within the club's identity. Since becoming the first Italian team to lift the European Champions Club's Cup back in 1963, doing so in an all-white strip, AC Milan channel this energy into their 2022-23 kit.

AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer, Casper Stylsvig, comments on this season's away kit: "It is a jersey rich in symbolism, with the white kit being an iconic part of who we are and the seven stripes representing the Club's incredible success in Europe."

This season the club look back to a fan-favourite kit; the 1984-85 away kit. Keeping with tradition but inserting a fresh take on the 1984-85 kit, the shirt's white base features seven red horizontal stripes across the middle of the jersey - representative of the club's seven Champions League triumphs.

PUMA's Senior Head of product line management teamsport apparel, Marco Mueller, adds, "AC Milan is steeped in history, so we looked to the 1984/85 season Away kit as an inspiration. We wanted to bring a fresh energy to that kit and celebrate iconic all-white kits of the past."

The jersey itself features black and red trims on the sleeve cuffs and the collar, alongside the Milan coat of arms on the upper back.

A symbol of global success for the club, the white jersey embraces the solidified union between AC Milan and PUMA as they once again utilize the style, fashion and culture of Milan to develop kits that work just as well on the pitch as they do off it.

AC Milan 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy

The AC Milan 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from the AC Milan online store. Here's a look at all the items available right now:

