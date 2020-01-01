Abuya opens Nkana FC goal account as Lokale debuts for HIFK Fotboll

The duo joined their new clubs from Kariobangi Sharks in the January transfer window

's attacking midfielder Duke Abuya scored his first goal for Nkana FC in a Faz Super League tie against Buildcon on Sunday.

The former star netted the opening goal for Nkana in the sixth minute before Mubanga Kampamba and Shadrack Musonda scored to help their side win the game with a 3-0 scoreline to maintain their place at the top of the Super League table with 37 points.

Former defender and captain Musa Mohammed and former AFC midfielder and captain Duncan Otieno also started in the tie that saw Abuya win the man of the match award after a good display and a debut goal.

-winning captain in 2017, 2018 and 2019 Harun Shakava did not feature in the match for the Kitwe-based outfit.

Meanwhile, Kenya international Sydney Lokale made his debut for HIFK Fotboll as they were held to a 1-1 by Honka in a Suomen Cup match on Sunday.

Lokale completed the sixth-month loan move to the Finish club and featured in the club's first match of the year away to Honka. Erikson dos Santos scored the opener for Lokale's side before the hosts equalised in the 57th minute via Lucas Kaufmann.

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi also featured in the game and celebrated the draw saying it is worth HIFK Fotboll's effort.

“Those that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall run and not grow weary, they shall walk and not faint. It’s been a tough journey today [Sunday] but, it was all worth it. A thumbs up and a smile for the comeback, first one for the year and season,” Origi posted on his Facebook page.

In , Harambee Stars full-back Eric Ouma was engaged as his AIK club played and drew 1-1 in a friendly match against Vastera on the same day.