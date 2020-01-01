Abuya: I am enjoying my new midfield role at Nkana FC

The former Kariobangi Sharks player reveals his new role and how he settled to play in the Zambia league

international Duke Abuya has revealed his happiness at being turned into a midfielder from a defender at Nkana FC.

Abuya, who signed for the Zambian club on a two-year deal in January 2020 from , has become a regular starter for the side but playing in an unfamiliar role, where he has effectively partnered with another Kenyan player Duncan Otieno.

Abuya has openly confessed he is now enjoying the new role which has seen him score one goal for his side in the Zambian league.

“I’m really enjoying my new role in the team,” Abuya is quoted by Standard Sports. “The transition from the number ten attacking role to a provider has not been difficult for me. That’s an added advantage to me because I can do both of them.

“I was more than relieved to open my goal account at Nkana because I had endured a long goal drought in the Kenyan Premier League.”

Abuya, who featured for the national team Harambee Stars during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier away to , has also admitted that his main aim is to cement his place in the team.

“The national team is not like a club; this is a place that you must take your chances whenever given because the competition is too high,” Abuya continued.

“But if you don’t grab it with both hands, you will live to regret. Migne [Sebastien] told me he was impressed with my debut performance against Tanzania and immediately when he left, Kimanzi [Francis] called me up in the team. That means I’m heading in the right direction.”

On his move to play outside Kenya, Abuya said: “I always dreamt of playing outside Kenya, but I never knew it would be at a big club like Nkana.

“The move happened so fast and the positive thing is that I adapted to everything there very quickly. I just feel like I’m living my dream every day but that doesn’t mean I’m going to be complacent here.”

Abuya also praised Kenyan players in Nkana – Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, and Otieno – for helping him to settle down quickly in Zambia.

“Honestly, was it not for Musa, Duncan, and Shakava it would have been difficult for me to adapt at Nkana,” Abuya explained.

“They gave me a warm welcome and oriented me to the club. They taught me the ropes of what it takes to be a professional player. But I’m more grateful to Duncan for making things easier for me. I have really had fun in the seven matches we have played together in midfield.”