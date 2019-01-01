'Absolutely mental!' - Crouch hits out at Liverpool despite Salzburg win

The former Reds striker believes they showed signs of nerves after surrendering a three-goal lead at Anfield

Peter Crouch has described Liverpool's 4-3 win over Salzburg in the on Wednesday as "absolutely mental" and questioned the Reds' nerves.

Jurgen Klopp's side had raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first-half at Anfield but found themselves level with their Austrian opponents in the second 45 minutes before Mohamed Salah scored the winner in the 69th minute.

As a former player, Crouch found the match enthralling but concedes the Reds will be worried with how they allowed their initial lead to slip.

“It was mental, absolutely mental,” Crouch said on BT Sport.

“Liverpool were flying, playing some of the best attacking football I have seen from them this season. And then the second half, I don’t even know where to begin. 3-3, I just couldn’t have seen it, and then Salah pops up with the winner.

“An incredible match, highly entertaining, but for the wrong reasons for Liverpool in the end. They got a bit nervy Liverpool, you have to say.

“Once the first goal went in, then the second, Fabinho, whose normally so calm on the ball, was passing it out of play, they weren’t as intricate as they were in the first half.

“So it definitely affected them but the fourth goal killed them off and then they controlled the game and managed it out.”

After beating 6-2 in their group opener, Salzburg have proven their attack can cause serious damage in Europe.

In the Austrian this season, Jesse Marsch's side have scored 40 goals across their first nine games and showed just how lethal their attack can be at Anfield.

Article continues below

“[Salzburg] were incredible. I thought attacking-wise, you probably look at who they’ve played against this season and this was their first real, real test," Crouch said.

“But it was a great attacking performance from them. [Takumi] Minamino was class, Hwang [Hee-chan], some great individual performances, and [Erling] Haaland coming off the bench to seal what he thought would have been the draw, but Salah popped up at the end."

The 4-3 result sees Liverpool climb up to second in Group E with the reigning Champions League winners having lost their group opener 2-0 against .