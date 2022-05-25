Abraham Marcus: Porto B sign Nigeria international from Portimonense

Porto B have announced the signing of Abraham Marcus on loan from Portimonense, with an option to make his stay permanent.

Due to his failure to tie down a regular place at Primeira Liga outfit Portimonense, the Nigeria international was loaned to Radomiak Radom for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

At the Polish side, Marcus featured in eight league games, six of them as a substitute.

Now, he has been given a chance to prove his worth in the Dragons’ second team when the 2022-23 season gets underway.

“Abraham Marcus is the first reinforcement of FC Porto B for the new season,” a statement from the club website read.

“The 22-year-old winger joins the blue and white club and is on a one-year loan contract with a purchase option.”

Marcus began his career at Feirense before he was shipped to Nigeria Professional Football League side Remo Stars in 2021.

His impressive performances saw him move to Portimonense, but he was unable to break into Paulo Sergio’s first team.

In his first interview, the 22-year-old expressed his delight in joining the Liga Portugal Two campaigners who will allow him to demonstrate all his qualities.

"I am very excited to be part of this club. FC Porto is a good place to be and I hope to do my best here,” Marcus told Porto website.

“I faced FC Porto B in the second league, so I'm very happy to be able to represent the club. I hope to have a good season.

"I'm a quality player, I intend to show it on the pitch and show why FC Porto bet on me. I will try to score more goals this season and I will always do my best for the team."

He went further making an appeal to the Porto B fans: ""I'm here to join you and I count on your support this year."

On the international scene, Marcus made his Nigeria bow in the 1-0 international friendly loss to Cameroon on June 4, 2021.

He was axed from Gernot Rohr's 30-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.