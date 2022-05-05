Abraham lifts Roma to Conference League final as ex-Chelsea man continues success under Mourinho

Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has lifted Roma to the UEFA Conference League final to continue his recent success under Jose Mourinho in Italy.

Roma welcomed Leicester City to Stadio Olimpico for the second leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday night, with the aggregate score locked at 1-1 after the first leg at the King Power Stadium.

Mourinho's side edged ahead in the tie after just 11 minutes through Abraham, who rose highest to head home from a corner, and they then held onto their advantage in expert fashion to book a place in the showpiece event.

Abraham's stellar debut season at Roma continues

Roma spent £34 million to sign Abraham from Chelsea in August last year, which has since proven to be something of a bargain deal as the England international has quickly adjusted to life abroad.

Abraham's goal against Leicester was his ninth in the Conference League and his 25th of the season in all competitions, a tally he has reached in 48 games.

Who will Roma play in the final?

After seeing off Leicester, Roma can now look forward to facing Feyenoord in the inaugural Conference League final on May 25.

The Dutch outfit progressed after beating Marseille 3-2 on aggregate, but will be slight underdogs when they meet the Giallorossi at Albania's Arena Kombëtare later this month.

Jose Mourinho is the first manager to reach the Champions League final, the Europa League final and Europa Conference League final 👏 pic.twitter.com/GwVmjToQp0 — GOAL (@goal) May 5, 2022

