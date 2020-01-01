Abraham carried off with suspected ankle injury after Arsenal draw

The England international needed help leaving the field following Blues' draw with the Gunners at Stamford Bridge

Tammy Abraham suffered a suspected ankle injury during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night, and had to be carried off the pitch after the final whistle.

Abraham fell into the hoardings behind the goal with less than five minutes left on the clock, and after taking his time to get back up, limped his way through the final portion of the game.

were 2-1 up at the time, thanks to a Jorginho penalty and a Cesar Azpilicueta strike, but Hector Bellerin stole a point for with a sublime left-footed effort on the edge of the box in the 87th minute.

The Gunners played the best part of 60 minutes with ten men after David Luiz was sent off for bringing down Abraham when he raced through on goal after capitalising on a Shkodran Mustafi mistake, which left the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

There are now fears that Abraham could be set for a spell on the sidelines, which will come as another major blow to in a month which has already seen Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford pick up serious injuries.

The 22-year-old was helped down the tunnel by Chelsea staff, with Frank Lampard confirming post-match that the striker will be assessed by the club's medical staff.

When asked for an update on Abraham's condition, the Blues boss stated: "I don’t know what it is yet. We will have a look at it.”

Abraham has hit 15 goals in 31 matches across all competitions this season, establishing himself as a mainstay in Lampard's starting XI in the process.

He has, however, only scored twice in his last nine appearances, with Chelsea's lack of cutting edge in the final third costing them valuable points in the Premier League.

Lampard has been tipped to bolster his attacking ranks before the January transfer deadline, with Goal reporting that they have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over Edinson Cavani's availability.

The Blues moved six points clear in the final spot after their draw with Arsenal, but can halve their advantage if they beat at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Next up for Chelsea is an fourth-round tie at on Saturday, which comes seven days before they take in a trip to the King Power Stadium to face .