Aboubakar scores, Nwakaeme, Mensah in action as Trabzonspor see off Besiktas

The African stars delivered impressive performances for their respective clubs at Vodafone Park

Vincent Aboubakar found the back of the net while Anthony Nwakaeme and Bernard Mensah featured prominently as Trabzonspor secured a 2-1 victory over Besiktas in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Cameroon international Aboubakar has been delivering scintillating performances for the Black Eagles since the start of the season and continued to do so at Vodafone Park.

The centre-forward was handed his 17th league appearance and utilized the opportunity to increase his goal haul, starting the game along with Ghana midfielder Mensah.

Nigeria international Nwakaeme was afforded his 18th appearance across all competitions and helped his side secure all three points.

Besiktas headed into the encounter on the back of their four-game winning run and started on the front foot at Vodafone Park in an effort to try and extend their fine form.

Aboubakar opened the scoring in the 30th minute after receiving a sublime pass from the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Fabrice N'Sakala.

Trabzonspor levelled proceedings moments before the half-time break after Francisco Montero turned the ball into his own net.

After the restart of the game, Vitor Hugo gave his side the lead in the 63rd minute which proved to be the match-winning goal

Besiktas’ aim to avoid defeat suffered a setback when they were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute after Dorukhan Tokoz was shown a straight red card for serious foul play.

Aboubakar featured for the duration of the game, struck six shots, completed two dribbles in the encounter.

The Cameroon centre-forward has now scored 12 goals and provided two assists, amid other dazzling displays this season.

His teammate Mensah was on parade for 66 minutes and had 51 touches on the ball before making way for Dorukhan Tokoz while Algeria international and on-loan Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal played for 66 minutes.

Nwakaeme was on parade for 86 minutes before he was replaced by Yusuf Sari while his teammate and DR Congo attacker Benik Afobe was an unused substitute.

With the result, Besiktas moved to the second spot on the league table after gathering 44 points from 21 games.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, dropped to the fifth spot after accruing 36 points from the same number of matches.