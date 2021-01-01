Aboubakar scores and assists as Besiktas extend unbeaten run against Denizlispor

The Cameroon international delivered a man-of-the-match performance for the Black Eagles at Vodafone Park

Vincent Aboubakar scored and provided an assist to help Besiktas secure a 3-0 victory over Denizlispor in Friday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The Cameroon international was handed his 20th league start and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally in the encounter.

The forward’s effort also helped the Black Eagles extend their unbeaten run to five games, having last suffered defeat in January against Trabzonspor.

Besiktas raced into the lead in the 22nd minute of the encounter when Cyle Larin fired his effort past goalkeeper Cenk Gonen.

Aboubakar then doubled the lead in the 38th minute with an individual effort, leaving Gonen with no chance.

The 29-year-old then set up Adem Ljajic to seal the victory a minute later as Besiktas frustrated every effort from Denizlispor to try and reduce the deficit.

The 29-year-old featured for 84 minutes in his 21st Super Lig game for the Black Eagle this season before he was replaced by Ajdin Hasic.

His teammate and the Republic of the Congo international Fabrice N'Sakala was on parade for the duration of the game.

Algeria international and on-loan Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal was an unused substitute for the Vodafone Park outfit.

The victory propelled Besiktas to the second spot on the Super Lig table after gathering 54 points from 25 games.

Aboubakar has now found the back of the net 12 times this season in 20 Super Lig games and provided two assists, amid other dazzling displays.

The forward has been with the Black Eagles since 2016 on an initial loan before the deal was made permanent after consistent impressive performances.

Aboubakar will hope to continue his sparkling displays in front of goal when Besiktas take on Yeni Malatyaspor in their next league game on March 2.

The 29-year-old attacker remains a key member of the Cameroon national team, having made 69 appearances for the Indomitable Lions.