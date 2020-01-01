Abok: Kakamega Homeboyz take Kariobangi Sharks & FKF to Sports Tribunal over striker

The club claims the striker was tapped up by their rivals and wants the matter settled by the arbitration body

Kakamega have taken to the Sports Disputes Tribunal over the signing of Lawrence Abok.

Kakamega Homeboyz claim their Kenyan Premier League ( ) opponents tapped up the striker and now wants the tribunal to settle the matter forthwith.

Homeboyz filed their case through CEO Bernard Shitiabayi and have listed the Kenyan Premier League, Football Federation (FKF) and the player himself as respondents.

“Upon reading the affidavit of [Bernard] Shitiabayi, CEO of the applicant, the notice of motion, Memorandum of Appeal and list of documents relied on by Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club, all dated 3rd February and presented to the tribunal on 7th February 2020, the tribunal directs and orders as follows,” a statement seen by Goal from the Sports Tribunal read.

“The applicant/appellant shall serve the Memorandum of Appeal together with these Directions 1st to 4th respondents with seven days from hereof.

“The respondents shall have seven days after service to file and serve appropriate responses.

“The applicant shall thereafter have the liberty to file, serve and further affidavit within five days after service upon it of the responses and the matter shall be listed for hearing on Tuesday, March 2020.”

In an earlier interview with Goal, Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula stated his desire to fight to the matter to the end until his club gets justice.

Homeboyz further have issues with over the signing of David Majak.

“I have two cases now lying with [FKF] and I have also taken the same to the Sports Tribunal,” Shimanyula told Goal on Wednesday.

“Both players belong to Homeboyz because I have all the documentation but our efforts to get the players back have proved tough because the committee charged with doing the work by FKF is taking sides, they have refused to listen to us nor help us."