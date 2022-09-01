Abdou Diallo: RB Leipzig sign Paris Saint-Germain centre-back on loan

The Lion of Teranga star joins Amadou Haidara until the end of the 2022-23 campaign from the Parisians

RB Leipzig have announced the signing of Abdou Diallo on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain.

Diallo, 26, joined the Parisians in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, however, has struggled to get regular playing time in the star-studded Christophe Galtier squad.

During the 2021-22 season, he played just 12 league matches as the club ruled France for the tenth time in their history.

“RB Leipzig have signed defender Abdou Diallo on a one-year loan deal from French giants Paris Saint-Germain,” a statement from the Bundesliga side read.

“The centre-back will be with the Red Bulls until the summer of 2023.”

Diallo disclosed that he understands the philosophy of the club and is ready to be a part of Domenico Tedesco’s Red Bulls squad.

“I know RB Leipzig and the playing philosophy of the club well from games against them with Mainz, Dortmund and PSG,” he told the club website.

“I am looking forward to becoming a part of an already strong team and now being able to run out at the Red Bull Arena in a RBL shirt.

“It is nice to be back in the Bundesliga. RB Leipzig has big ambitions and a lot of potentials – a great challenge and an exciting season lie ahead of both me and us.”

Leipzig’s technical director Christopher Vivell stated why the club opted for the Senegal international while waxing lyrical about his qualities.

“After the injury to and the long-term lay-off for Lukas Klostermann, it was clear that we had to do something to strengthen the defence,” he said.

“In Abdou Diallo we have managed to sign a player who, as well as being able to play all three positions in a back three, can also play left-back.

“Abdou is strong in duels and at heading the ball, quick, good in build-up and brings a lot of experience with him. He is a great character, so he will be able to integrate into the team quickly.

“With his signing, we now have a really balance squad in all areas of the pitch.”

RB Leipzig finished fourth in the German elite division last season and the presence of Diallo could inspire them to a third Bundesliga triumph.