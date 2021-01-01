‘Abdallah is the future of Kenyan football’ – Ouma praises star after Togo win

The left-back singles out the Bandari forward as the player for the future after his eye-catching display in the away win in Lome

Kenya international Eric Ouma has singled out Hassan Abdallah as the future star for the national team Harambee Stars.

The Bandari forward has enjoyed a good run since he was handed a recall to the national team squad by coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee notching a goal in the 2-1 friendly win against Tanzania at Kasarani Stadium.

Abdallah, who made his debut for Kenya in September 2018 against Malawi, then followed his performance with another goal as Kenya secured a 1-1 draw against Egypt at Kasarani Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match and he was at it on Monday night as he scored the opening goal in Kenya’s 2-1 win against Togo in Lome.

His performance has caught the eyes of many Kenyans but it is defender Ouma, who has singled out the player as the future of Kenyan football.

“Sad that we are out [of the Afcon], but we will continue working as a team, Ouma, who plays for AIK Fotboll in Sweden wrote on his social media pages after the Togo win. “This boy Hassan [Abdallah] is the future of Kenyan football, keep an eye on him.”

Abdallah’s goal against Togo was a beauty to watch as he raced onto a through ball from Clifton Miheso, accelerated his speed, before looping it over the advancing Togo keeper for Kenya’s opening goal in the 30th minute.

Striker Masoud Juma then doubled the advantage for the Harambee Stars after he rose to convert from the penalty spot in the 60th minute and Togo also pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 90th minute converted by Henri Eninful.

Before Kenya left for Togo, coach Mulee heaped praise on the young players in the squad, especially those who made their debuts in the match against Egypt, and warned the country was headed the right way with such players in their ranks.

“But however, I can say I am happy with mostly the local players who got their debut on the highest level, someone like Dan [Sakari] playing his first time, Abdallah [Hassan] playing in a big game like this one and they did not show any stage fright,” Mulee told Goal.

“So I would say it is a good beginning for the local-based players and they need to believe in themselves that they can do it.

“I said previously that the Kenyan league is very competitive, and when you look at how people like Johnstone [Omurwa] also played in their first debut at senior level, it gives you hope, hope also to the local players that it is not impossible to be in the national team and perform.”

Kenya played the match against the Sparrowhawks without star striker Michael Olunga, goalkeeper Ian Otieno, defender Joash Onyango, and midfielder Lawrence Juma, who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the dead rubber.