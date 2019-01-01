Abdalla Mubiru names Uganda squad for Kenya riendly

The tactician has summoned 25 players to his squad to face their Kenyan counterparts during the upcoming international break

Cranes interim head coach Abdalla Mubiru has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming friendly match against the Harambee Stars.

The match is expected to be played on September 8 at Kasarani Stadium with the Ugandans set to use the match to prepare their players for the African Nations Championship (Chan) match against Burundi.

According to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), the local-based players will train on Thursday morning at the StarTimes Stadium.

They will also fly to Nairobi on the same evening while the foreign-based stars will connect from their clubs direct to .

Full squad:

Onyango Denis ( , ), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Odongkara Robert (Horoya AC, Guinea), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), Ochaya Joseph ( , DR Congo),

Awany Timothy (FC Ashdod, Israel), Juuko Murushid ( , ), Revita John (KCCA FC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Proline FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Kasozi Nicholas (KCCA FC), Lwanga Tadeo (Tanta FC, ),

Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC, ), Kizito Luwagga ( (Shakhtar Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Miya Faruku ( Konyaspor, ), Kyambadde Allan ( El Gouna FC, Egypt), Kayiwa Allan ( Vipers SC),

Aucho Khalid (El Miskir FC, Egypt), Okello Alan (KCCA FC), Mutyaba Muzamir (KCCA FC), Okwi Emmanuel (Al Ittihad, Egypt), Kaddu Patrick (KCCA FC) and Bayo Fahad (Vipers SC).

Uganda Cranes, who were eliminated from the Round of 16 in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament, will also use the match in preparations for the 2021 Afcon qualifications against Burkina Faso and Malawi in November.