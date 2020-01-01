Abbas: Only Origi can be counted among best Kenyan keepers

The retired former Kenyan number one believes the country is yet to get a good player in the position in recent times

Former Kenyan international Mahmoud Abbas has sensationally claimed Arnold Origi is the only goalkeeper to have made his mark in the position for the country.

Abbas, who featured for the Harambee Stars and helped them to win Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in the 1970s, says despite giving opportunities to a host of players, only Origi can stand the test of time.

Kenya have had a number of keepers since Abbas hung up his gloves, among them Francis Onyiso, Duncan Ochieng, Origi, and currently Farouk Shikalo and Patrick Matasi.

More teams

However, Abbas, who is currently based in Mombasa, has picked Origi as the best from the group, insisting current Kenyan keepers have failed to hit great heights because they lack support from the relevant authorities.

“The days of greats like James Siang’a, Dan Odhiambo and Mohammed Magogo are now behind us and in fact since the 90s, I believe only Arnold Origi stood out in that very important area but now, he has retired unless he changes his mind,” Abbas is quoted by People Sport.

The former AFC keeper believes the country can churn out good keepers if football authorities and the scouts put more effort into the department.

“We have a big problem in that position as a country and sadly, nobody has bothered to fix it,” Abbas continued.

“If a football team has a good goalkeeper, then there is stability and so this is what Football Kenya Federation (FKF) needs to be looking at going forward.

“A proper analyst will tell you that the biggest weakness with the national team over the past decade is certainly the goalkeeping position.”

Article continues below

Despite acquiring citizenship in Norway, Origi, who currently plays in Finland, has on two occasions stated that he will not hesitate to play for Kenya again if given the opportunity.

Origi was Kenya’s number one for close to four years after he took over the mantle from Onyiso, and made his debut against in an qualifier in 2005, but was thereafter overlooked after it emerged he had secured Norwegian citizenship.

Origi’s last game for Kenya was the 1-0 defeat to Guinea Bissau at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on March 27, 2016, and he went on to miss out on eight Afcon and four World Cup qualifying campaigns.