A walk-over looming for Gor Mahia as New Star are ‘stranded’ in Cameroon

K'Ogalo will be seeking to make it to the group stages of the competition when they face the Cameroonian side in two legs

Gor Mahia might get a walk-over if Cameroonian government fails to provide funds for their Sunday opponents New Star.

K’Ogalo will be keenly following the events from Cameroon with news now trickling in that their Caf Confederation Cup play-off opponents are yet to secure funds that would aid them to honor the fixture in Nairobi.

The visitors are facing serious financial challenges back at home - putting their planned trip to Nairobi in disarray after the Cameroonian government failed to release funds in time, according to Cameroonian publication Kick442.com .

New Star President Faustin Domkeu has alluded that the team might not travel to Kenya, and should they fail to touch down at the JKIA by Sunday (4.00am), then Gor Mahia will be handed a walk-over.

This is not the first time that an opponent of the Cameroonian team has been given a bye to the next round. Earlier this season, Asante Kotoko of Ghana were handed a walk-over after the country failed to produce a team for the tourney.

The aggregate winner between Gor Mahia and New Star will advance to the group stages.