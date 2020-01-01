‘A true legend!’ – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars ace Oliech retires
Kenyans have taken to social media to give praise to former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech, who announced his retirement from football on Sunday.
The veteran striker has been clubless following his release by the defending Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia in August 2019.
However, he confirmed on Sunday he had decided to quit the game after he failed to a secure transfer move to either Bandari FC and Wazto FC in the current transfer window.
"I have officially retired from playing football and will venture into business," Oliech said.
Oliech first played for the national team in 2002 at the age of 17 against Nigeria in an international friendly in Lagos, which the Harambee Stars lost 3-0.
During his time with the Kenya national team, Oliech scored 34 goals and he is remembered for helping the team qualify for the 2004 African Cup of Nations held in Tunisia.
He also captained the national team and was capped 72 times where he managed to score 34 goals and 33 assists. His last match for the Harambee Stars was when he featured against Zambia in a 2-1 defeat in an Afcon qualifier played at Nyayo Stadium in 2016.
Oliech also turned out for top clubs in Europe among them Nantes FC and AJ Auxerre in the French league.
Below is how Kenyans reacted to the news of his retirement.
I wish this legend a happy retirement!— SC JACK AWUONDO (@Okeuyoma) January 19, 2020
Dennis Oliech is the best striker Kenya has ever had.A history you wrote comrade!
I'm proud of you pic.twitter.com/DvlhBjuE6A
Happy retirement to our captain, leader and Legend Dennis Oliech. pic.twitter.com/UMn90NwoNP— Ochievara Olungah (@OchivaraOlungah) January 19, 2020
Dennis Oliech is a million times better than #BBINonsense— Ali HUSSEIN (@mwalimu001) January 19, 2020
Respect the legend!
🎩off pic.twitter.com/Dw9QhaE29f
Dennis Oliech is by far the best centre forward and traditional number 9 to grace our national team. Retire well Legend.— Mariachi 🇰🇪 (@ItsOliverDada) January 19, 2020
#OFFICIAL: Former Harambee Stars Captain and AJ Auxerre striker Dennis Oliech has announced his retirement football.— Aadoo Di Ozzo (@Aadozo) January 19, 2020
🔰 346 Appearances
⚽ 88 Goals
✅ Nantes
✅ Auxerre
✅ Ajaccio
🇰🇪 72 Caps
⚽ 34 Goals
💟 Harambee Stars all time top scorer.
Happy Retirement Dennis. pic.twitter.com/PmOwMCIcbK
All the best Legend. Wuod Mary Dennis Oliech. Hope the govt will appreciate all our retired sportsmen. pic.twitter.com/FP5kJ0tMWM— Ochieng Ochi (@Ochieng66787269) January 19, 2020
It will take time for Kenya to produce a free-scoring striker like Dennis Oliech. I first watched him in 2002 at Moi stadium in Kisumu. He was in High school then. Kenya doesn't appreciate talent. Instead of honoring him by some job, they will wait until when he dies. Bure kabisa pic.twitter.com/Fr257nUjMC— Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) January 19, 2020
All the best in your future endeavors Kajole, Dennis Oliech today announced his retirement from football, he is the all time top scorer in the Kenyan national football team.— Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) January 19, 2020
Dennis was loaded with trickery pace and strength, football misses you.#DennisThemenace pic.twitter.com/kOcULNQjh1
Dennis Oliech, that you for giving us joy all those years you played for @OfficialGMFC and @harambee__stars you were the best centre forward Kenya has ever produced. All the best in your endeavors pic.twitter.com/tIem7dulSe— Nobert Nyandire 🌍 (@nobnyandire) January 19, 2020
Last time we met with Dennis Oliech was in Bukhungu stadium-Kakamega on a match between Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboys. Dennis Oliech will remain an hero. pic.twitter.com/BhJq0954Ge— Keror Nicholas (@Kerornick) January 19, 2020
Happy retirement to Dennis Oliech.— Nasir (@nasirkenya) January 19, 2020
Always suspected u are kidu 50 years. Next ni 39 year old Wanyama. pic.twitter.com/N4H8Pe4U9O
Wishing Dennis Oliech all the best in his future endeavor. He did well in his times as Kenya’s top striker. Legend💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/2gTfdx7BrG— Florian Musau 🇰🇪 (@FlorianMusau) January 19, 2020
Dennis Oliech has officially retired from playing football. He is all time Kenyan top scorer— Bruins Novert (@_photogrammer) January 19, 2020
All the best legend. pic.twitter.com/Syd7VMddMf
Legend Dennis Oliech. Happy retirement the menace pic.twitter.com/u1xHbwaXQ5— Reuben (@reubeOfficial) January 19, 2020
Harambee Stars has had 2 serious captains:— Mr. Wendo™ (@Edgar_Amutavi) January 19, 2020
Musa Otieno
Dennis Oliech
Legends
Dennis oliech retires from football, what a striker we had, #LIVMNU pic.twitter.com/2RK7pNn3LX— Juma ofcouse (@JumaWanson) January 19, 2020
Thank you Dennis Oliech.🙏👏👏#Legend!!💪 pic.twitter.com/JWi1kVJCXz— Daginho Mkenya (@DaginhoMkenya) January 19, 2020
One of the best strikers our country has ever produced. Success in your retirement. You are our football legend. #DennisOliech pic.twitter.com/6MkdvkDIWF— Ben Shaw Ayieko (@BenShawAyieko) January 19, 2020
All the best to Dennis Oliech as he retires.— Aardvark (@Koecheruiyot) January 19, 2020
72 caps for 🇰🇪
38 goals
All time top score.#football pic.twitter.com/IXKinZVvrM
Former Harambee Stars prolific striker Dennis Oliech has retired from professional football. At 19 years he was listed by British newspaper the Guardian as one of the world’s most wanted young players alongside Rooney, Robinho, RVP and Sneijder.— KYAMA (@Elijahkyama) January 19, 2020
Dennis Oliech will remain the gr8est footballer to have ever played for @HarambeeStars_ a joy to watch at his prime days. Thanks for the memories man and all the best in retirement. He should may b allowed to coach the current strikers or given a mngnt role with the national team— Thomson Muthama (@tmuthama) January 19, 2020