‘A true legend!’ – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars ace Oliech retires

The ex-Gor Mahia striker has officially announced his retirement from football after managing 72 caps for the national team

Kenyans have taken to social media to give praise to former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech, who announced his retirement from football on Sunday.

The veteran striker has been clubless following his release by the defending Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in August 2019.

However, he confirmed on Sunday he had decided to quit the game after he failed to a secure transfer move to either FC and Wazto FC in the current transfer window.

"I have officially retired from playing football and will venture into business," Oliech said.

Oliech first played for the national team in 2002 at the age of 17 against in an international friendly in Lagos, which the Harambee Stars lost 3-0.

During his time with the national team, Oliech scored 34 goals and he is remembered for helping the team qualify for the 2004 African Cup of Nations held in .

He also captained the national team and was capped 72 times where he managed to score 34 goals and 33 assists. His last match for the Harambee Stars was when he featured against Zambia in a 2-1 defeat in an Afcon qualifier played at Nyayo Stadium in 2016.

Article continues below

Oliech also turned out for top clubs in Europe among them FC and AJ Auxerre in the French league.

Below is how Kenyans reacted to the news of his retirement.

I wish this legend a happy retirement!

Dennis Oliech is the best striker Kenya has ever had.A history you wrote comrade!

I'm proud of you pic.twitter.com/DvlhBjuE6A — SC JACK AWUONDO (@Okeuyoma) January 19, 2020

Happy retirement to our captain, leader and Legend Dennis Oliech. pic.twitter.com/UMn90NwoNP — Ochievara Olungah (@OchivaraOlungah) January 19, 2020

Dennis Oliech is a million times better than #BBINonsense



Respect the legend!

🎩off pic.twitter.com/Dw9QhaE29f — Ali HUSSEIN (@mwalimu001) January 19, 2020

Dennis Oliech is by far the best centre forward and traditional number 9 to grace our national team. Retire well Legend. — Mariachi 🇰🇪 (@ItsOliverDada) January 19, 2020

#OFFICIAL: Former Harambee Stars Captain and AJ Auxerre striker Dennis Oliech has announced his retirement football.



🔰 346 Appearances

⚽ 88 Goals

✅ Nantes

✅ Auxerre

✅ Ajaccio



🇰🇪 72 Caps

⚽ 34 Goals



💟 Harambee Stars all time top scorer.



Happy Retirement Dennis. pic.twitter.com/PmOwMCIcbK — Aadoo Di Ozzo (@Aadozo) January 19, 2020

All the best Legend. Wuod Mary Dennis Oliech. Hope the govt will appreciate all our retired sportsmen. pic.twitter.com/FP5kJ0tMWM — Ochieng Ochi (@Ochieng66787269) January 19, 2020

It will take time for Kenya to produce a free-scoring striker like Dennis Oliech. I first watched him in 2002 at Moi stadium in Kisumu. He was in High school then. Kenya doesn't appreciate talent. Instead of honoring him by some job, they will wait until when he dies. Bure kabisa pic.twitter.com/Fr257nUjMC — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) January 19, 2020

All the best in your future endeavors Kajole, Dennis Oliech today announced his retirement from football, he is the all time top scorer in the Kenyan national football team.

Dennis was loaded with trickery pace and strength, football misses you.#DennisThemenace pic.twitter.com/kOcULNQjh1 — Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) January 19, 2020

Dennis Oliech, that you for giving us joy all those years you played for @OfficialGMFC and @harambee__stars you were the best centre forward Kenya has ever produced. All the best in your endeavors pic.twitter.com/tIem7dulSe — Nobert Nyandire 🌍 (@nobnyandire) January 19, 2020

Last time we met with Dennis Oliech was in Bukhungu stadium-Kakamega on a match between Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboys. Dennis Oliech will remain an hero. pic.twitter.com/BhJq0954Ge — Keror Nicholas (@Kerornick) January 19, 2020

Happy retirement to Dennis Oliech.

Always suspected u are kidu 50 years. Next ni 39 year old Wanyama. pic.twitter.com/N4H8Pe4U9O — Nasir (@nasirkenya) January 19, 2020

Wishing Dennis Oliech all the best in his future endeavor. He did well in his times as Kenya’s top striker. Legend💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/2gTfdx7BrG — Florian Musau 🇰🇪 (@FlorianMusau) January 19, 2020

Dennis Oliech has officially retired from playing football. He is all time Kenyan top scorer

All the best legend. pic.twitter.com/Syd7VMddMf — Bruins Novert (@_photogrammer) January 19, 2020

Legend Dennis Oliech. Happy retirement the menace pic.twitter.com/u1xHbwaXQ5 — Reuben (@reubeOfficial) January 19, 2020

Harambee Stars has had 2 serious captains:



Musa Otieno

Dennis Oliech



Legends — Mr. Wendo™ (@Edgar_Amutavi) January 19, 2020

Dennis oliech retires from football, what a striker we had, #LIVMNU pic.twitter.com/2RK7pNn3LX — Juma ofcouse (@JumaWanson) January 19, 2020

One of the best strikers our country has ever produced. Success in your retirement. You are our football legend. #DennisOliech pic.twitter.com/6MkdvkDIWF — Ben Shaw Ayieko (@BenShawAyieko) January 19, 2020

All the best to Dennis Oliech as he retires.



72 caps for 🇰🇪

38 goals



All time top score.#football pic.twitter.com/IXKinZVvrM — Aardvark (@Koecheruiyot) January 19, 2020

Former Harambee Stars prolific striker Dennis Oliech has retired from professional football. At 19 years he was listed by British newspaper the Guardian as one of the world’s most wanted young players alongside Rooney, Robinho, RVP and Sneijder. — KYAMA (@Elijahkyama) January 19, 2020