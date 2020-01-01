KPL

‘A true legend!’ – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars ace Oliech retires

FKF.
The ex-Gor Mahia striker has officially announced his retirement from football after managing 72 caps for the national team

Kenyans have taken to social media to give praise to former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech, who announced his retirement from football on Sunday.

The veteran striker has been clubless following his release by the defending Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia in August 2019.

However, he confirmed on Sunday he had decided to quit the game after he failed to a secure transfer move to either Bandari FC and Wazto FC in the current transfer window.

"I have officially retired from playing football and will venture into business," Oliech said.

Oliech first played for the national team in 2002 at the age of 17 against Nigeria in an international friendly in Lagos, which the Harambee Stars lost 3-0.

During his time with the Kenya national team, Oliech scored 34 goals and he is remembered for helping the team qualify for the 2004 African Cup of Nations held in Tunisia.

He also captained the national team and was capped 72 times where he managed to score 34 goals and 33 assists. His last match for the Harambee Stars was when he featured against Zambia in a 2-1 defeat in an Afcon qualifier played at Nyayo Stadium in 2016.

Oliech also turned out for top clubs in Europe among them Nantes FC and AJ Auxerre in the French league.

Below is how Kenyans reacted to the news of his retirement.

