A timely boost for Kariobangi Sharks as Sydney Lokale returns from injury

A scoring draw or a win of any kind will see Sharks through to the group stages

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya believes the return of striker Sydney Lokale will have a positive impact to the team ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup match against Asante Kotoko.

Before his injury, the towering attacker was on a fine form and contributed massively to the team's qualification to the second round of the competition.

Muluya, who is adamant that Kotoko is beatable, says it is going to be a collective duty to down the Ghanaian side.

"No coach wishes to lose a player to injury and it was the same case with us. Lokale had been doing well for us and it was an untimely loss.

“But now he is back, I think he will bring back some positivity; that is the main thing. Before his injury, he was doing well us and I hope he will continue doing the same.

Article continues below

"The good thing with us is that we rely on each and every player, meaning it is all about teamwork. To beat Kotoko we will need that, they are beatable for sure."

A scoring draw or a win of any kind will see Sharks through to the group stages.