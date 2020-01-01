A point vs Ulinzi Stars will be enough for Kisumu All-Stars - Aroka

The coach believes it will be a tough game but is confident they can get a positive result against the Soldiers

Kisumu All-Stars coach Andrew Aroka will be satisfied with a point away against in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match this weekend.

The tactician was appointed to help the struggling side, who are currently at the bottom of the table with eight points. Aroka says it will be a tough game but they have to fight to get out of the danger zone.

"It is going to be a tight match, [Ulinzi] are at home and since they are chasing the title they will be putting us under pressure to get a win," the coach told Goal.

More teams

"As usual, we prepare to win but if we do not get maximum points then a point will work for us.

"It is all about working as a team from the goalkeeper to the strikers. If we do what we have been training the whole week, then we will surely come with at least a point from Nakuru."

Article continues below

Aroka is optimistic about helping the team get off the bottom and remain in the top-tier beyond this season.

"Our main objective is to get out of the relegation zone; the teams above us have not left a big margin. Three wins for us will take us above them and it is our immediate target," the tactician concluded.

Ulinzi Stars won the last meeting 2-0 and on Sunday they will be targeting another win to end a run of three matches without one.