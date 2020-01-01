A point vs Ulinzi Stars will be enough for Kisumu All-Stars - Aroka
Kisumu All-Stars coach Andrew Aroka will be satisfied with a point away against Ulinzi Stars in their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match this weekend.
The tactician was appointed to help the struggling side, who are currently at the bottom of the table with eight points. Aroka says it will be a tough game but they have to fight to get out of the danger zone.
"It is going to be a tight match, [Ulinzi] are at home and since they are chasing the title they will be putting us under pressure to get a win," the coach told Goal.
"As usual, we prepare to win but if we do not get maximum points then a point will work for us.
"It is all about working as a team from the goalkeeper to the strikers. If we do what we have been training the whole week, then we will surely come with at least a point from Nakuru."
Aroka is optimistic about helping the team get off the bottom and remain in the top-tier beyond this season.
"Our main objective is to get out of the relegation zone; the teams above us have not left a big margin. Three wins for us will take us above them and it is our immediate target," the tactician concluded.
Ulinzi Stars won the last meeting 2-0 and on Sunday they will be targeting another win to end a run of three matches without one.