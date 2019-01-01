A phone call from Raila Odinga keeps Dennis Oliech at Gor Mahia

Goal can report that the former Harambee Stars striker is not happy with the club after they failed to pay him his sign on fee

Raila Odinga has assured striker Dennis Oliech that he will help him to get paid by .

The former Harambee Stars striker threatened to leave the club on Friday after he was told that he can only be paid his sign on fee amounting to Sh1.6million in April. The decision forced Oliech to demand for a release letter.

However, Goal now understands that the former Prime Minister has assured the striker that he will do everything possible to have his money paid in full.

Article continues below

“If they don’t pay you as agreed by April, then I will pay you the money from my pocket,” Odinga assured Oliech in a telephone call in the presence of Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

The source also confirmed that the striker will be available to face Petro Atletico in the do-or-die Group D clash on Sunday.

Oliech signed for Gor Mahia in January and has featured for the club in both the league and the Caf Confederation Cup where he scored a beautiful goal against in a 4-2 win at the Kasarani Stadium.



Earlier on Friday, Gor Mahia players ended a two-day strike and vowed to get a win against Petro Atletico on Sunday.



As exclusively revealed by Goal on Thursday, K’Ogalo players started a go-slow on landing from where they lost 4-0 to Zamalek in a Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup.



The players were demanding for the salary of February, winning bonuses plus allowances that had accrued for months. The situation got even worse as some of the players allegedly switched off their phones and failed to honor the league match against Kakamega on Thursday.