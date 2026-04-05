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Hussein Hamdy

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A painful blow... Barcelona lose their star player for 10 days

Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
H. Flick
M. Bernal
LaLiga
Champions League
Spain
Germany

Flick loses a key player

Barcelona manager Hans-Dieter Flick has suffered a major blow following an injury to one of his key players ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.

In the 39th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga match against Atlético Madrid on Saturday, Marc Bernal came on as a substitute for Ronald Araújo after the Uruguayan defender was injured.

However, Bernal also left the pitch later in the match against Atlético after picking up an injury.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Araujo underwent medical tests on Sunday morning which revealed he had suffered a sprained ankle, forcing him to miss matches for 10 days.

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Bernal will miss the first leg against Atlético in the Champions League, as well as the La Liga derby against Espanyol.

Barcelona’s coaching staff, led by German manager Hansi Flick, will work to get Bernal fit for the second leg against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Read also: Unprecedented crisis rocks Barcelona… Laporta the prime suspect

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