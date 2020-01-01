A lot must be done to help AFC Leopards regain footing in Kenya, Africa - Kimani

The coach feels his team is on an upwards curve and have shown improvement in the most recent KPL campaign

AFC coach Anthony Kimani has stated there is a lot to do in order to help the club regain its lost footing on the Kenyan and African football scene

Kimani, who was appointed on an interim basis after Casa Mbungo left in December, said the cancelled season was something of an improvement for Ingwe compared to the previous campaign but added there is still work to be done to achieve greater heights.

“Looking at how the team has been performing in the last couple of years, I would say this season has been better,” Kimani told the club's Online TV.

“But we are not yet where we want to be as we have a lot of work to do to ensure AFC Leopards regain its footing in the Kenyan and African football scene.”

Kimani took over the club's duties when it was suffering from dire financial challenges which he said were responsible for them not achieve their set targets.

“The biggest challenge we faced this season was the financial constraints as that made my work as a coach very difficult,” added the former Ingwe star.

“Sometimes it was very difficult to motivate the boys especially knowing very well what they were going through off the pitch. But I am happy the players decided to look at the bigger picture, their careers and that is why we did not have many cases of players boycotting training.”

Kimani also had nice words for his captain Robinson Kamura, who returned from injury and marshalled the club to a sixth-place finish when the season was cancelled.

“Our captain also did a good job, led from the front and ensured even though we have so many challenges, the players remained focused and tried to achieve what we wanted to,” Kimani noted.

The Kenyan Premier League ( )-winning captain with also spoke about his experience as AFC Leopards became the first club he oversees as head coach.

“My coaching experience has been very great and I am happy to work with a group of players that are very talented and have got big ambitions,” continued Kimani.

“That made my work very easy and also the technical bench with best coaches in the country like Tom Juma and Lawrence Webo and of course the management under Dan Shikanda who understands the game in and out.

“I am very happy to have played for AFC Leopards for a very few seasons before and when I decided to take this job, I knew what was expected of me from the fans, the performance and results which everyone wanted.

“The experience that I had as a national player and leading Mathare United made me strong as a player and strengthened my personality.”

Kimani was 's captain in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament in 2012 when they lost to in the final.