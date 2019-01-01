Live Scores
A-League Review: Brisbane Roar in historic humiliation at home to Newcastle Jets

Brisbane Roar suffered their heaviest A-League defeat at the hands of Newcastle Jets, while Central Coast Mariners got a rare win.

Newcastle Jets inflicted Brisbane Roar's worst ever A-League defeat as they cruised to a 6-1 win in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday, with Roy O'Donovan and Joey Champness netting a brace each.

The Jets took the lead against the run of play in the 23rd minute when Champness' effort from the corner of the penalty area took a deflection and found the right side of the net.

Champness was crucial again soon after when finding O'Donovan with a low cross from the left, but Zach Duncan pulled one back just after the break, pouncing on a rebound.

But the Jets stepped things up again, with O'Donovan heading in his second before Kaine Sheppard's effort deflected in off Dimitri Petratos to make it 4-1 just past the hour.

Petratos almost got himself a second with a strike on the right side of the box, though Champness was on hand to tap in after Jamie Young's save.

Kwabena Appiah-Kubi wrapped things up late on with a darting run and neat finish, consigning the Roar to an historic defeat.

Neither side will be able to break into the top six before the regular season concludes, though.

In the day's later game, rock-bottom Central Coast Mariners claimed only their third victory of the season, beating Western Sydney Wanderers – just two places above them – 3-1.

Matt Simon was the star for the Mariners, scoring either side of the break, before Kyle Rowles – sent off towards the end for a reckless lunge – made it 3-0.

Mark Bridge netted the Wanderers' consolation from the penalty spot.

