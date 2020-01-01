'A joke!' - Saha angry at Pogba situation & says Bruno Fernandes is at same level as De Bruyne

The ex-France star says he cannot fathom the nature of the club's apparent communication breakdown, while defending his countryman under the spotlight

Paul Pogba's situation at is a "joke" according to former Red Devils man Louis Saha, who launched an attack on the club's communication with the playmaker's agent Mino Raiola.

But the ex- international has nothing but praise for new United talisman Bruno Fernandes, who he compared to the quality of star Kevin De Bruyne.

Les Bleus star Pogba's future at Old Trafford cropped up once again on the eve of United's crunch clash with , which they subsequently went on to lose 3-2, consigning them to another campaign.

Agent Raiola, who has consistently floated his player's unhappiness as a media topic, did so again, revealing that he believed the 27-year-old had reached the end of his career at the club.

The Italian's comments drew criticism from some quarters, though others agreed that his belief in a clean break for Pogba and United would be best for both parties.

Saha however feels that Pogba may have been caught unawares by his agent's public posturing, while hammering home his frustrations at the apparent lack of dialogue between the various parties.

"I’m baffled with the situation with Paul Pogba," he told Genting Bet. "I really love Pogba, he’s someone I consider highly, but this communication is a joke.

"I was shocked and I can't believe something like this happened because this game was so important for United.

"I’m not speaking as a fan, I’m speaking about Manchester United in general, you think that it’s a big game, going into the last 16. You need that focus, but the focus was on one player.

"This is unbelievable, the headlines were about Pogba because of the agent – it wasn’t even Pogba who said anything.

"I can’t understand how these things can happen. This is absolutely against the interests of the club.

"I can't believe that Paul knew about it, I just can’t believe it. We need to find out what happened as there might be more to it but the timing of it was really bad.

"I still think that obviously Paul has got tremendous talent and is still a good player with a lot of ego, which is really helpful to actually prove people wrong, and this is what I want from him.

"He definitely needs to step up his game because there is a team who need to win."

On Fernandes, Saha was unequivocal in his praise, hailing the Portuguese as one of the best players in the Premier League.

"Bruno Fernandes is up there with De Bruyne in terms of status," he added. "You look at every game and he has had an impact.

"In terms of leadership, he’s the only one at the club that has shown leadership and helped lift the whole club. He has that kind of attitude and emotion to actually put people under pressure.

"He has been at the club one year, but it seems like he has been at the club 10 years, it’s amazing."