A happy Ezekiel Odera tips KCB for a top-eight finish

Odera moved to KCB on loan from AFC Leopards after he fell out with former coach Nicola Kavazovic

Ezekiel Odera wants to make a big leap into the top ten by the end of the first leg.

The Bankers are currently 12th on the Kenyan table, but Odera, who is on loan from a struggling AFC , has vowed to help Frank Ouna charges scale to a top-eight finish by the end of the first leg then climb up in the final stretch of the league.

Odera, who scored 12 league goals for Ingwe last season, admits that the current positioning of the newly promoted side is not appealing, but he is upbeat that they will turn the tides.

brought the Bankers eight-match unbeaten run to an end last time out and with an away fixture against Sugar coming up; Odera says that nothing but a win will be accepted by Ouna.

“We are in a bad position. We need to climb up. We need to have a strong finish by the end of the first leg; possibly a top-eight finish, then we move up from there in the second leg,” Odera told Goal.com.

KCB are currently 13 places behind KPL leaders and while the title might be a tall order for the young side, for a top-eight finish, is realistic considering that they are separated by just three points by Sony Sugar who occupy the position.