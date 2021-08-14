‘A good start’ – Musa revels in dream Fatih Karagumruk debut

The Super Eagle is pleased about how his game against Erol Bulut’s men went, where he scored on his Black Red debut

Ahmed Musa is thrilled to have made a scoring debut in Fatih Karagumruk’s 3-2 victory over Gaziantep in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

After a short stint with Kano Pillars, the 28-year-old penned a two-year contract with the Istanbul side, with the option of an additional year.

Musa was named in the Black Red’s starting XI, and he repaid Francesco Farioli’s faith in him by contributing a goal at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

After receiving a pass from Kerim Frei, the former VVV Venlo and CSKA Moscow star beat his markers before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc.

The winger was on parade from start to finish as his team made a winning start to the 2021-22 Turkish elite division campaign.

The Nigeria international took to social media to celebrate his goal as well as his team’s victory over Erol Bulut’s team.

“A good start, we keep going mates,” he wrote on Instagram.

Musa began his European expedition at Eredivisie side Venlo and his impressive performances at the Dutch side saw him sign for Russian top-flight side CSKA Moscow.

Having won three Premier League titles, one Russian Cup and two Russia Super Cups with the Horses in his four-year spell, he joined Leicester City on July 8, 2016, for a club record of £16.6 million at that time.

His inability to tie down a regular place at the King Power Stadium saw him sent back to CSKA Moscow on loan, before teaming up with Al Nassr in 2018 on a permanent deal.

The Asian outfit beat several European clubs to the signing of the speedy forward who impressed at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia with two goals in three matches.

Article continues below

He parted ways with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on October 25, 2020, before heading to Sai Masu Gida for a second stint.

"I was very impressed with the team's philosophy, style of play and it's clearly an ambitious club," Musa BBC Sport Africa on what inspired his move to Karagumruk.

"I feel wanted and that's what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can't wait to link up with my teammates and help the club achieve their ambitions."