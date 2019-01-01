‘A game to learn from’ – Isaac Success reacts to Watford’s loss to Manchester City

Sterling’s five-star display saw Javi Gracia’s men suffer their 11th league defeat this season at the Etihad Stadium

Isaac Success believes will learn from their 3-1 loss to reigning champions on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling scored the three goals for City within 13 minutes to render Gerard Deulofeu’s strike a mere consolation and condemn the Hornets to their 11th defeat this season.

The Nigerian striker who was handed his ninth league start this term has taken to the social media to react to the loss while shifting his focus to their game against , slated for March 16.

“A game to learn from, now let’s focus on FA Cup.,” Success posted on Instagram.

With the defeat, Watford are placed in the eighth spot with 43 points from 30 games.

Success who has now failed to score in his last three outings will hope to break the drought against Palace.