A fresh Gor Mahia pumped up to face Zoo Kericho in a mid-week clash

The first leg battle between the two sides ended 4-1 in favor of Gor Mahia

is ready to take on Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The team has enjoyed close to a week rest, with their last action being a 4-0 win against lower division side Kenpoly in the round of 32 of the FKF .

With some of their players back from national duty with Harambee Stars, the giants are set to start off again with a date with Zoo in Kericho.

K'Ogalo trained on Monday and assistant coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno's assessment is that the players are looking sharp, fresh and focused after the long rest.

“We are good. We had a good rest during the Fifa break and it was the first time in three months that we have had such a chance to rest. The players are fresh and focused, ready to play Zoo.”

A win for Gor Mahia will send them to 35 points and should , drop points, the Hassan Oktay led charges will be on top of the log before their match against .

"We appeal to our fans who reside in Kericho to come and support the team. If we can win the Zoo game, we will rise to position one and there will be no looking back."

Gor Mahia has scored four goals past Zoo in the last three meeting.