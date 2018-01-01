A first one as Zoo Kericho and Sony Sugar end two-match winless runs

Muzerwa Armani and Kevin Omondi came off the bench to add to David Juma’s opener in the sixth minute

Sony Sugar compounded Vihiga United's misery on Sunday as they fell at home by a solitary goal to the Millers.

The Mike Mururi led side has been facing financial challenges, after the county government pulled out of the sponsorship deal that lead to delayed salaries and allowances.

Sony Sugar, who lost their last game to Kariobangi Sharks, needed a stoppage time strike from Enock Agwanda to secure their first win this season. Agwanda saved the Millers with a stoppage time strike in a 1-1 draw against Tusker in the first match of the season at the Awendo Green Stadiam three weeks ago.

In another league match played on Sunday at the Kericho Green Stadium, hosts Zoo Kericho downed visiting Chemelil Sugar 2-0. Brian Osewe and Kepha Ondati goals handed the tea leaves pickers a first win.

It was also another first for Tusker FC who picked their first win of the season in a 3-0 victory against Mt. Kenya United.

Article continues below

Muzerwa Armani and Kevin Omondi came off the bench to add to David Juma’s opener in the sixth minute.