French star Kylian Mbappé is in a goal-scoring slump that has fed into Real Madrid’s recent struggles.

The club has not won in its last three outings in La Liga and the Champions League, losing 2–1 to both Real Mallorca and Bayern Munich before drawing 1–1 with Girona on Friday.

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According to figures reviewed bySpanish newspaper AS, Mbappé, who had been scoring at a high rate (38 goals in 31 matches), has managed just one goal in his last seven outings.

The newspaper adds that the slump is not just about quantity: his conversion rate has plummeted from one goal every four shots to one every 25, with success rates falling from 25% to 4%.

His goal-scoring rhythm has slumped from one every 70 minutes to one every 497. He must rediscover his sharpness next Wednesday, when Real Madrid travel to Bayern Munich for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.