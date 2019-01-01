A ‘coup’ at the Den as AFC Leopards remove chairman Dan Mule

A new team has been formed to rescue struggling Ingwe despite club elections scheduled for the end of June

AFC Leopards have formed a new office dubbed ‘Rescue Team’ that will manage affairs of the club.

The new office was mooted on Thursday in the presence of patron Johstone Sakaja and club secretary Oscar Igaida. However, missing in action was the club chairman Dan Mule, who Goal understands is in Zambia for a private visit.

In what one could term as a 'coup', Mule was ousted with Maurice Amahwa taking over as the new chairman. Others in the new team are Dan Shikanda (vice-chairman), Oscar Igaida (Secretary) and Napali (treasurer).

“The rescue team begins its mandate immediately and will work hand in hand with the National Executive Committee,” Igaida said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“We call upon fans to rally behind the committee and the team to ensure that success is achieved. The NEC would like to thank the members of the committee for putting aside personal ambitions for the benefit of the club.”

Several fans have protested at the decision to oust Mule, others saying the new team should have waited for June elections to remove the current office.

“In this kind of scenario where they have not followed the constitution, I am left with no option but to side with chairman Mule until the day we shall remove him constitutionally,” said Suleiman Angulu.

The new changes come just a few days after the team lost 2-1 to Mount Kenya United, a third straight defeat, to drop to the relegation zone.