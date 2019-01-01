A chance for Wazito to open eight-point gap with Ushuru

Wazito have been on a good run of form while Ushuru has dropped points in the last three games

Wazito has a chance to open eight-point lead between them and Ushuru in the National Super League should they grab maximum points against Administration Police on Saturday.

The leaders will be at home when they face off with law enforcers in the first doubleheader at the Camp Toyoyo before leaving the stage for Ushuru.

The taxmen are five points adrift of Wazito who leads the standing with 37 points. Ushuru, who have lost the last three games, will be up against Nairobi City Stars at 4 pm in the NSL round of 16 matches.

Ushuru has dropped points in each of her last three matches and will be hoping to get back on toes, lest Wazito widens the gap further.

Thika United, who were relegated from the KPL to the lower tier will be up against the newly promoted side, Shabana FC as Police vs Kisumu All Stars. Bottom-placed Kangemi All-Stars has a date with St Joseph Youth.

Weekend

Article continues below

Friday: Kenya Police vs Kisumu All Stars (Karuturi Grounds, 1 pm), Thika United vs Shabana (Thika Stadium, 3 pm), Kangemi All-Stars vs St Joseph Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Kibera Black Stars vs Nairobi Stima (Camp Toyoyo, 4.15 pm)

Saturday: Wazito vs Administration Police (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm), Nairobi City Stars vs Ushuru (Camp Toyoyo, 4.15 pm), Green Commandos vs Eldoret Youth (Bukhungu Stadium, 3 pm), Fortune Sacco vs Bidco United (Thika Stadium, 3 pm), Modern Coast vs Coast Stima (Serani Sports Ground, 3 pm), Migori Youth vs FC Talanta (Awendo Green Stadium, 3 pm)