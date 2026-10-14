'A bit of a fluke!' - Rodri jokingly mocks Lamine Yamal's outrageous Champions League skill as Barcelona cruise past Galatasaray

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Barcelona star Rodri has jokingly downplayed Lamine Yamal’s latest piece of Champions League magic, suggesting that the teenager’s stunning skill move was more down to luck than design. The Spanish midfielder was speaking after the Catalan giants secured a comprehensive 4-1 victory away at Galatasaray to continue their perfect start to the campaign.

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Barcelona stars keep their feet on the ground

Hansi Flick’s side continued their relentless march through the early stages of the season with a dominant performance in Istanbul, but the post-match talk was dominated by a specific moment of individual brilliance. Lamine Yamal, the crown jewel of La Masia, produced a breathtaking piece of skill—a disguised rabona-style flick—to set up Anthony Gordon for Barcelona's second goal. While the football world stood back in awe, Rodri was quick to ensure his young teammate didn't get too ahead of himself, revealing the light-hearted dressing room reaction to the assist.

"We were telling him that he had taken it a bit by rebound there, we don't know if it was intentional or not, a bit of a fluke," Rodri told Marca while laughing during his interview. Despite the banter, the veteran midfielder acknowledged the incredible impact the 19-year-old continues to have on the biggest stage. "But hey, in the end I always say it, you have to look for it. He always has that intention of wanting to go and he manufactured the second." It is this blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned leadership that has helped Barcelona maintain their winning streak under Flick.

The victory against Galatasaray keeps the Blaugrana's momentum high, but Rodri was eager to balance the celebration with a dose of reality. The midfielder emphasized that while the scoreline looked comfortable, there were moments of vulnerability that could have cost them against a more clinical opponent. The Turkish atmosphere is notoriously difficult to navigate, and the Spanish international felt the team lacked control during certain phases of the first half, despite eventually blowing their opponents away after the interval.

Rodri explained that the team must remain focused on their long-term goals rather than just individual highlights. "We are in a good moment, we have ten out of ten, right?. But well, we always try to look for improvement. I think there are very positive things, also others to improve. We know that when we go to Europe there are certain things that we have to watch out for," he noted. This analytical approach suggests that the squad is fully aware of the rising expectations surrounding their bid for European glory this season.

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Tactical lessons from the Istanbul cauldron

The midfield anchor point was particularly concerned with how the team handled defensive transitions during the game. Galatasaray's ability to capitalize on Barcelona's high line and occasional sloppiness in possession served as a warning sign for the tougher tests that surely lie ahead in the knockout rounds. Rodri pointed out that the opening goal they conceded was a direct result of failing to manage the tempo of the game, allowing the home side to find confidence in front of their raucous supporters.

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"For example, the first one they had went in. In that sense we have to improve and they could have scored the second. So it's time to learn, perhaps try to attack a little slower, because in the end if you lose balls they transition you quickly," Rodri admitted. The captain of the Spanish national team clearly wants his side to adopt a more measured approach when leading, avoiding the "crazy ten minutes" that saw them lose their grip on the game’s rhythm. This maturity will be vital as they progress further in the competition.

He continued: "They are matches where you have to moderate a little more. But hey, again the team has shown a very important character. In the second half, when the goals arrive, it obviously allows you to enjoy it a little more, we know that it won't always be like this, that especially in Champions they are going to be very complicated games. We have to be prepared for all types of scenarios, when we score, when we don't score and the instruction is clear, perhaps those ten crazy minutes that we lived when we conceded the goal, well, have a little more peace of mind and that is a bit of the learning for today."

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Anthony Gordon shines alongside Barca stars

While Lamine Yamal and Rodri grabbed the headlines, Anthony Gordon also received significant praise for his contribution to the victory.

"Anthony (Gordon) has also been spectacular. They give us that plus that all teams need to make the difference and they are always predisposed to help the team when it is necessary to have it, when it is necessary to stop a little more and that is a bit of the margin for improvement," Rodri added. The synergy between the new arrivals and the established core of the squad has been a hallmark of Barcelona’s recent resurgence. The blend of Gordon's pace and Yamal's trickery is proving to be a nightmare for defenders across the continent.

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Ultimately, the night was a success for the Catalan side, but Rodri's words serve as a reminder that the hunt for perfection never stops. By critiquing even their most dominant wins, the veteran ensures that the younger players remain focused on the tactical discipline required to win the Champions League. With Yamal continuing to produce "flukes" that change games and Gordon providing the clinical edge, Barcelona look every bit like genuine contenders for the title, provided they heed the warnings of their influential midfielder. Their next European outing will be a further test of these lessons as the group stage intensifies.