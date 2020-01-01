'A beautiful person, quite incredible' - PSG boss Tuchel praises Rashford ahead of clash with Man Utd

The German coach has been impressed by the England international and says Wednesday's clash is like a final for his team

coach Thomas Tuchel has hailed striker Marcus Rashford as a "beautiful person".

The international has been key for the Red Devils, scoring eight goals in all competitions, while he has also made headlines for his work off the field.

The 23-year-old took on the UK government earlier this year by successfully lobbying to extend free school meals for underprivileged children into the summer. He also partnered with charities and helped raise money to provide meals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More teams

Rashford, who scored the winning goal when United beat PSG earlier this season, was recently awarded an MBE and Tuchel has been impressed by him.

"We prefer that he no longer comes to play against us at the Parc des Princes," he joked at a press conference ahead of PSG's match against United.

"He takes his responsibilities on the pitch, he's really impressive. I have faced him three times already and each time I saw a beautiful person, quite incredible. I like this kind of guy.

"Sportingly, he is very fast, he can score goals in several positions. He has determination on the finish, inside or outside the box. He's super fast on the counter-attack.

"He's bound to have a big impact at a club like Man Utd."

PSG are three points behind United and level with German side heading into the penultimate group-stage game.

Tuchel knows his side must get the three points against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team when they meet at Old Trafford.

He said: "This game is like a final at Old Trafford. I really feel we are not here to find excuses. It is up to us to show the best possible things, to win. It is possible, although it is a big challenge.

"If we have the quality and the confidence to take possession of the ball against Manchester, that will be the best thing for us.

Article continues below

"If we are to play low, we have to be prepared to do so. We will try to control the ball and gain possession because it gives us a lot of confidence. Manchester has a lot of qualities, it will be necessary to answer the questions of the match.

"We have a bit of the same feeling as before the game against Leipzig. Victory is compulsory. It will also depend on the meeting between the Germans and , which will take place earlier.

"Coming to England to win is a big challenge, but it's not impossible. We will prepare for this, tactically and mentally. It will be necessary to be free, disciplined, ready to fight, to play in confidence, and to show the solidarity necessary to overcome this obstacle."