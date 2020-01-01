A ban by Fifa on FKF could lead to job losses – former internationals

The ex-Harambee Stars player reveals more people will be affected across the country should Fifa move to ban Kenya

Former international players are worried about the stand-off between the Kenyan government and world governing body Fifa could lead to job losses.

More than 1,000 players are currently featuring in different tier leagues across the country and could be seriously affected should the country be banned by Fifa due to government interference.

Fifa has dismissed a ruling by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) for the formation of a normalization committee in .

Harambee Stars assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno said he is disappointed some officials don’t care about a possible ban on Kenya.

“The real stakeholders are coaches, players, and referees as they directly earn from the game yet no one is listening to our concerns,” Otieno told Goal. “If a Fifa ban comes, it is us who will be affected directly not those sitting in boardrooms.”

Otieno also heaped praise on the current Football Kenya Federation (FKF) administration led by Nick Mwendwa.

“I have worked with two previous administrations and I can say this office has done a lot and we must not throw away everything that has been achieved.”

AFC coach Anthony Kimani said a ban will make an already bad situation worse.

“As it is, we are all already in a bad situation with no sponsors for the top league and clubs," Kimani told Goal. "Adding a ban onto it will push away any sponsor who may be interested in taking up the league.”

Kimani also expressed fears the recent strides made by local clubs at the continental level will disappear in case of a ban.

“In the last two years, have done well qualifying for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup and giving several players good exposure. We risk throwing it all away if the country is banned.”

With no international competitions, Kimani fears local players will have no avenue to showcase their talent as coaches will also lose out on opportunities for training.

“It will not matter who you are, a ban will have a devastating effect on the country and we cannot afford to go there at this point,” Kimani continued.

Former international goalkeeper Francis Onyiso said players will have nothing to play for if the country is banned from international football.

“With the lack of international matches, the players will have no motivation at all to play football at the highest level. This will affect our standards,” Onyiso told Goal.

Other former internationals who took the same stand are Peter Dawo, Boniface Ambani, Musa Otieno, Jerim Onyango, Bernard Mwalala, James Nandwa, Musa Otieno, Peter Dawo, Jeff Oyando, Nick Yakhama, John Barasa, Hillary Echesa, Tom Juma, Maurice Sunguti and Julius Owino.